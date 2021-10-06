Spend Halloween and Christmas at Andean Alpacas, in Mullingar

Did you know that Alpacas have reached Ireland from South America? And did you know that you can visit the Andean Alpaca Farm in Mullingar? And that you can also have special events at the farm? Read on to find out more …

Andean Alpaca is an award-winning Alpaca farm based in Cullionbeg, Mullingar (N91 T8X9). Set up eight years ago by Paul O’Brennan, initially as an Alpaca farm, Paul, his son Stephen and his daughter Aisling have just recently started to diversify, offering advice and direction on purchasing and farming Alpacas as well as organising tours and events at the farm.

The Andean Alpacas farm has an Alpaca trekking route for those looking for something a little different from regular walks and they host birthday parties and hen parties at the farm. Of late, they have also been bringing Alpacas to weddings – a popular request as something special on a special day. They also hope to soon start Alpaca Yoga classes, which will be all about relaxation, non-strenuous exercise and most important of all, fun!

Pumpkin Carving Event (23-31 October)

But first things first – Halloween! It’s just around the corner and that means the mid-term break is in sight. If you haven’t already made plans for the mid-term break week, why not book today and visit Andean Alpacas during their Halloween Pumpkin Carving event, which takes place from 23 to 31 October. This is a child-friendly event and all you have to do is book your place and turn up to enjoy a totally different experience this Halloween.

Parent’s can enjoy hot drinks and snacks from the on-site coffee shop while children put their artistic skills to work on the pumpkins. You also have the opportunity to walk around the farm, meet the Alpacas and spend as long as you like there, enjoying the fresh air and seasonally decorated environment. Aisling from the farm assures us this is a non-scary event and as it’s orientated more on autumn and harvest time rather than ghosts and skeletons. So it’s an event children of all ages will enjoy. You even get to pick your own pumpkin!

Christmas Week Event (Every weekend in December)

Christmas will also soon be here and it’s another chance for you to visit the Andean Alpaca farm with the children and enjoy the events that take place there every weekend in December, from 04 December up to 23 December. Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, a few elves and some of the other Christmas characters that they may recognise from Christmas stories. Each child gets a gift to take home and they get to meet the Alpacas also during this time. What a wonderful way to spend the few days before Christmas – outside in the fresh air on an Alpaca farm, right here in Mullingar!

Bookings

These events are expected to be sold out very quickly so it’s best to book your place now.

Visits are strictly by advance booking and you can either book your space online : www.andeanalpacas.ie, on the phone 087 320 9805 or by e-mailing:

What to wear

Warm clothes and wellies is the advisable dress code as you’ll be on a working farm and you’ll be mostly outside. So dress warmly and comfortably to enjoy the Andean Alpaca experience in Cullionbeg.