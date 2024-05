By Diarmuid Sherry

Local tennis player, Simon Carr, has retired from professional tennis and is “ready to go for the next chapter.” The 24-year-old broke the news on his Instagram account on Thursday, 9 May, where he sincerely thanked those associated with his career and said that he had “mixed emotions.”

Carr spoke of the “unsustainable lifestyle” of life as a professional tennis player as well as the problems he has had with injuries.