Spring Wedding Guide 2022 Part II

Topic brings you Part II of the Spring Wedding Guide this week, focusing on Finance and help that is available from local Credit Unions, Wedding Attire and Alterations, Venues as well as advertisers who have plenty to offer for your special day.

Say ‘I Do’ Without the Financial Heartache

The financial cost of saying ‘I Do’ can really dawn on couples at this time of year. With December the most popular month for engagements in Ireland, one in four couples will embark on their wedding plans in the New Year. Couples are now spending more than €28,045 on their wedding and honeymoon – and costs continue to rise due to covid implications on vendors and suppliers.

According to the 2021 weddingsonline.ie survey, 38% of couples surveyed went over budget with 10% spending between five and ten thousand more than they had intended to. It’s no wonder the bride and groom to-be can begin to feel the stress taking over the enjoyment of nuptial planning.

Despite many couples having a strict wedding budget, the reality is that this is very difficult to adhere to. When you consider that an average couple spends €79 per guest, and will invite 159 of their nearest and dearest, it’s not surprising that a substantial 50% will go over-budget.

Understandably, around 17% of couples will need to borrow for their big day. How can they do this without racking up unnecessary debt?

Athlone Credit Union is here to help

“It’s understandable that even with the best intentions in the world, couples can end up spending a lot more than planned. Athlone Credit Union is always here for those couples who need a little financial assistance to make their wedding dreams a reality. We only offer wedding loans with realistic terms, which can be paid back in a way that works best for each individual couple and we don’t have any hidden transaction fees or charges.

Should any couple wish to pay back their loan early, they can easily do so without incurring any penalty or additional fees. We would encourage any couples out there feeling the financial strain of wedding plan to pop in to us at our Monksland or Irishtown offices or contact us online and see if we can be of help” says Liam Flannery, Head of Lending at Athlone Credit Union.

Mr. Flannery also says that planning out a wedding costs checklist can go a long way towards a couple staying on-budget. “There are a few tips that we would always advise any couple to adhere to as they start their wedding planning; Start with setting a budget before you approach any venues, dress shops or wedding vendors. Shop around and compare prices, even if you have seen your dream dress or wedding venue, take a look at what competitors are offering.

Let your wedding vendors know that you are working to a budget and how much you are willing to spend. If it’s not a good fit, move on. Ensure that you read all contracts with vendors thoroughly before signing. Be aware of deposits, and when you have to pay the total amount, which is often in advance of the wedding. Pay attention to any additional fees or charges. And of course, talk to us here at Athlone Credit Union for more budgeting tips or to enquire about our wedding loans. ”

Put A Name On It!

The alterations team at “Put A Name On It” in Castle Street, Mullingar are experts at not just putting a name on it in the finest embroidery threads but they are naturals when it comes to altering and repairing the most delicate of wedding attire. While everyone wants their clothing to fit and flatter, many people often find it difficult to fit into standard sizes. The staff in Put A Name On It are known for their expertise in formal wear, including Bridal and Bridesmaids gowns and dresses. Whether you purchase your gown from a Bridal boutique, from a vintage store, or online, Carmel and her team of expert tailors personally measure all garments, to ensure the item will fit perfectly, meaning your satisfaction is always guaranteed.

New clothing can be altered to fit perfectly to your unique shape and specifications, or older garments in your wardrobe can be given a new lease of life by these needlework ninjas. They offer remodelling, shortening, new zips, and relining for all sorts of garments.

Put A Name On It also have a bespoke embroidery service and printing service. Newly available are wedding candles which can be printed and they stock a beautiful range of dressing gowns which can be personalised for the bride and bridesmaids. They also stock lots of gifts for other occasions, including a large range of new baby gifts, which are made especially beautiful when it has the baby’s name is embroidered on it.

Visit Put A Name On It (formerly Elegant Lady) in Castle Street, Mullingar or online at www.putanameonit.ie .

Shamrock Lodge Hotel Weddings

The award-winning Shamrock Lodge Hotel wish to extend a hearty congratulations to all those recently engaged with a view to being married shortly. We hope you enjoy the celebrations to come and have a long and happy life together. We also hope you will consider the Shamrock lodge Hotel for your special wedding day reception and accommodation requirements. See what our wedding couple Patrick and Mark wrote about their special day recently:

” To say we had the best day ever is the understatement of the year. It was more than either of us could ever dream of. The hotel and wedding coordinator team were so accommodating and made sure that we were always happy with everything in the lead up to the wedding. From the moment we met with the coordinator when viewing the hotel, we knew that we had found the perfect place. The welcoming atmosphere and the bubbly personalities that we met walking through the door just captured our attention and instantly put smiles on our faces. You can really tell that it is a family run hotel as all the staff really come together and present as this strong, caring family unit. If we were to do it all again, we definitely would be picking the Shamrock Lodge Hotel. However, seeing as we can’t, we encourage you to strongly consider and book your wedding here. It will be the best decision you ever make!”

At Shamrock Lodge Hotel, we have learned, grown and adapted to the ever-changing needs of our wedding couples over the years, understanding that times are changing, wedding requirements are changing and with that our flexibility is expanding to meet every couple’s requirements. After all, it is your day and it should be how you dream it to be.

We welcome you to chat to our experienced team to talk through our Princess Grace Package and to utilise the experience that we can extend to you during one of the most exciting periods of your life. Our team are available for virtual show-arounds, video calls and by appointment to the hotel. For more information, please contact us on 090 649 2601 or email info@shamrocklodgehotel.ie and ‘Let Our Family Look After Yours’ at The Shamrock Lodge Hotel.

Wilfs Clothing Store will SUIT you!

There is no substitute for trying on your suit in person and the team at Wilfs Clothing Store on Castle Street, Mullingar are happy welcome you and your party for a private fitting session to ensure you are delighted with your outfits. They are also on hand to make recommendations on everything from matching colours to tailoring advice, for weddings and other special occasions.

With the newest styles in stock for sale and for hire, customers from across Westmeath and surrounding areas, a visit to Wilfs on Castle Street is a must when you are looking for mens formal wear. Wilfs also ticks all the boxes when you are looking for the best selection of suits at the most competitive prices.

Call into Wilfs today, where a warm Mullingar welcome awaits you as well as the best advice on style and classy looks, for your special day. For more information contact Darragh or Warren on 044 934 2534.