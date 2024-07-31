St Loman’s hold off strong Tang challenge to maintain good start

By John Dingle

Reigning champions St Loman’s Mullingar did enough to see off the challenge of Tang and make it two wins out of two in the 2024 senior championship. Tang had shocked last year’s finalists Coralstown-Kinnegad in the opening round but could not repeat the dose a second time.

St Loman’s were just two points ahead after a low scoring opening half but four unanswered points on the resumption of play laid the foundation for their victory. A stoppage time goal for Tang reduced the deficit but it was mere consolation for the men in maroon.