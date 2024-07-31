Wednesday, July 31, 2024
SUBSCRIBE
LOG IN

St Loman’s hold off strong Tang challenge to maintain good start

By Topic.ie
Martin Rock of Tang attempts to move away from an incoming Danny McCartan of St Loman’s.

By John Dingle
Reigning champions St Loman’s Mullingar did enough to see off the challenge of Tang and make it two wins out of two in the 2024 senior championship. Tang had shocked last year’s finalists Coralstown-Kinnegad in the opening round but could not repeat the dose a second time. 

St Loman’s were just two points ahead after a low scoring opening half but four unanswered points on the resumption of play laid the foundation for their victory. A stoppage time goal for Tang reduced the deficit but it was mere consolation for the men in maroon.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

TOP STORIES

MORE STORIES

© Topic Newspapers MMXXIV