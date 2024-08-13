Wednesday, August 14, 2024
St Loman’s record third successive win with victory over Caulry

By Topic.ie
Kevin Regan of St Loman’s moves out of midfield with Conor McCormack of Caulry in pursuit.

Buoyed by an early flukey goal, St Loman’s, Mullingar were never in any real trouble against Caulry in a third round robin game of the Westmeath senior football championship played in TEG Cusack Park last Friday evening.

In truth, Pat Flanagan’s Caulry side were flattered by their four-point losing margin in what was a third successive loss this campaign. For his part, Paddy Dowdall’s St Loman’s team can look forward confidently to being the front-runners for the Flanagan Cup. It will take a very good team to stop them in that quest.

