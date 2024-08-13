St Loman’s record third successive win with victory over Caulry

Buoyed by an early flukey goal, St Loman’s, Mullingar were never in any real trouble against Caulry in a third round robin game of the Westmeath senior football championship played in TEG Cusack Park last Friday evening.

In truth, Pat Flanagan’s Caulry side were flattered by their four-point losing margin in what was a third successive loss this campaign. For his part, Paddy Dowdall’s St Loman’s team can look forward confidently to being the front-runners for the Flanagan Cup. It will take a very good team to stop them in that quest.