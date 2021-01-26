St. Paul’s, Clonmellon set to exceed original fundraising target in their 50km Challenge

The St. Paul’s GFC Challenge – 50k in 3 Weeks fundraising initiative which began on Friday, 15 January has really captured the imagination of the local community according to club officer Barry Clarke.

“We have been really pleased with the reaction to a simple idea put forward by one of my club officer colleagues and hopefully it will continue to gain momentum before the closing date on Friday, 5 February,” admitted Barry.

The challenge is quite simple just run or walk 50K in three weeks and then make a donation to the club using a go fund me page https://gofund.me/65631647.

“It’s a great incentive to get people up and on their feet for some much needed exercise for both the body and the mind which is very much needed during these strange COVID 19 times and we are overwhelmed with the support in the area with so many taking part,” said Barry and who could disagree with him!