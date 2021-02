Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has strongly criticised the delays in the rolling-out of vaccinations in Ireland, as well as the approach of both Nphet and RTÉ in their delivery of daily Covid-19 briefings since the pandemic began.

In a sometimes heated interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Monday, the Mullingar man called for the Irish Government to ‘get its act together’ on the vaccination programme, as he warned that Irish tourism won’t survive on “a bunch of staycations” in 2021.