Streete Vintage Show – A fun day out for all the family!

A day out for all the family is the best way to get the Summer holidays off to a good start and there’s nothing quite like the Streete Vintage Show, which retu-rns to the village of Streete on Sunday, 30 June.

The Show has been running for the past 22 years and continues to go from strength to strength. It has grown rapidly in popularity and features very highly on the vintage calendar of events every year. The Show, which is organised by the Streete Vintage Club members, was chosen twice to host the all-Ireland Vintage event by the National Vintage Association of Ireland.

The Street Vintage Club, which is affiliated to the IVS Irish Vintage Society Of Ireland, is based in Streete Parish Park Community Centre near the village of Streete. The club was established in the year 2002 by a group of enthusiasts who have a deep-rooted love for all things vintage and has memberships from people in faraway places including the UK and U.S.

STREETE VINTAGE SHOW 2024

This year’s Streete Vintage Show is bigger and better than ever. Committee members have been busy for the last few months, attending other shows around the country, inviting stall holders and exhibitors to come along, to make the day at Streete as spectacular as possible. The Show is the ideal hunting ground for craft lovers and auto jumble pickers.

The usual vintage vehicles will be on display this year in Streete, as well as exciting all day demonstrations and exhibits of everything vintage, auto memorabilia, live music with the great Johnny Brady and Brid Shaughnessy, great food, arts and crafts by local community groups, antiques stalls, and a dog show on offer to fill the day with entertainment.

BRIAN NERNEY

One poignant absence from this year’s Show will be the late, great Brian Nerney, who passed away in October 2023. A Streete community man through and through, Brian was active in many organisations in the vicinity of Streete for many years, including the Streete Vintage Club.

VOLUNTEERS

Of course there will always be a need for more volunteers on the day to help with road control, parking and general help in and around the hall and field. Go along on the day and feel free to help out – just lease make yourself known to the committee for insurance cover reasons or contact Kevin on 087 137 5222.

DIRECTIONS

Set on approximately 12 acres of farmland with ten acres for parking, the Vintage Day site is just 25km from Athlone, 75km from Dublin on the N4 and 25km from Mullingar, also on the N4. Signposts will be at many points from the nearby towns of Edgeworthstown, Castlepollard and Granard.

SEE YOU THERE!

All that’s left now is for us to make a humble request to the powers that be for good weather in Streete in Sunday, 30 June. See you there!