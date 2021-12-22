Strong finish by Raharney girls secures All Ireland final place

By Paul O’Donovan

Not surprisingly Raharney camogie manager Padraic Connaughton was delighted that his side had defeated Derry and Ulster champions Glen last Saturday to reach the Junior Club All Ireland final.

Connaughton had once again just watched his side come through a very tough battle in which Raharney showed great mental toughness to overcome Glen by two points, 0-9 to 1-4, in a fierce battle.

Speaking after the game Connaughton said, “I am so proud of the girls today. Today we saw a different side to this team. We displayed our skill and our pace last week in the Leinster final, and we displayed our mental toughness today, particularly in the fourth quarter. If we go back to the Leinster semi final, and indeed the Westmeath county semi final, in the fourth quarter, when our backs were against the walls we delivered. To be honest we were average today, and we will have to improve a lot for the final, but we will.”