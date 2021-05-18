Stronger bench proves decisive as resurgent Meath deny Westmeath

Allianz National Hurling League Division 2 North

Ronan O’Toole of Westmeath gets in his shot as Donal Keogan of Meath attempts to block.

By Damien Maher

Frustrating. Westmeath travelled to Pairc Tailteann, Navan last Sunday for the first round of the National Football League (Division 2 North) and had to settle for an agonising one-point defeat having looked likely winners when leading by 0-13 to 0-9 after 57 minutes.

Ultimately, Meath hung in there in typical defiant fashion and when Westmeath faced a 10-minute period with 14 men, the home side sensed a chance and three unanswered scores saw momentum shift decisively in their favour. Despite 11 wides (to Westmeath’s five) Meath eked out a narrow victory and their experience of playing in Division 1 last year was an obvious factor in the final quarter.

