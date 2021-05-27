Student Achievements recognised in Oaklands Community College

The achievements of students at Oaklands Community College, Edenderry were recognised last week in a virtual awards ceremony which took place at the Edenderry Second Level school.

The ceremony was broadcast to students in their classes through the school’s digital technology portal and award winners were met separately over the following days and presented with their plaques and trophies.

Mr. Brian Kehoe, Principal of Oaklands Community College addressed the students praising them not only for the achievements acknowledged in the awards but also for their consistent hard work and commitment during the academic year which was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.