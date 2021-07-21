Stunning home in one of Mullingar’s most sought-after areas

118 Ardmore Hills, Mullingar, N91 AH1F

Asking Price €324,950

Ardmore Hills is one of the most sought after locations in Mullingar and the almost brand new property at No. 118 Ardmore Hills is unlikely to be on the market for any length of time. You would be well advised to book your viewing slot immediately with Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt (044 934 0000) and place your deposit for this palatial home.

Built in 2018, this beautifully presented large, bright semi-detached, three-bedroom family home comes to the market in show house condition. With many features including an A3 energy rating, exceptional décor throughout, maintenance free exterior, cobble lock driveway, new patio area to the rear, air to water and underfloor heating, this could be the home of your dreams and a sound investment.

The accommodation, which has ample parking outside the door, consists of an entrance hall with floor tiles which leads to the living room with wool carpet flooring, under floor heating and an inset stove. Double doors lead to the impressively fitted high gloss Nolan kitchen, which is open plan and leads to the dining area, which has floor tiling and patio doors to the rear. A utility room with extra storage and a guest WC complete the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a landing with carpet flooring, giving access to the three large, spacious bedrooms, all with carpet floorings. Each have ample storage and the master bedroom comes en-suite. The main bathroom consists an impressive three piece suite.

The exterior of this fine home is well maintained with a new patio area and a wooden garden shed to the rear of the beautiful landscaped garden.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, most plants, the garden shed and electricity, some appliances (integrated fridge/dishwasher), Belling oven/hob, five plate induction hob, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, shutters and black out blinds.

This immaculate family home is in a quiet cul de sac, in prime location just off the Dublin Road, with easy access to the N4 motorway and close to supermarkets, hotels, leisure centres, primary and secondary schools as well as bus stops, train station and medical centres. The property has to be seen, for the level of detail and style that has gone into the planning, to be appreciated.