Stylish & Sleek three bedroom home – made to tick all of your boxes

217 Greenpark Meadows

Mullingar, N91 X5D8

Stylish three bedroom, semi-detached family home.

Asking price: €214,950

This exceptionally well decorated and well maintained three bedroom semi-detached home in one of the best areas of Mullingar has just come to the market and is expected to be snapped up in no time. The property, with a very large private rear garden,a large side entrance and feature decking, makes for a bright and spacious family home.

The building is in excellent condition. It is located within easy access to Mullingar town centre and the C-link road to N4. Situated in this prime location, it is within walking distance to the town centre, to local shops including Lidl and Aldi, it is close to the Midland Regional Hospital and to local schools and medical centres.

The ground floor accommodation consists of a spacious entrance hall with solid timber flooring, giving access to the living room with solid timber flooring and an open fireplace with a timber surround. The kitchen is impressively fitted and open plan with the dining area. Patio doors lead to the private rear garden with a fantastic feature decking area. The guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing leading to the hot press and three spacious bedrooms, all with laminate wood flooring. The master bedroom comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite with shower cubicle.

There is ample parking to the front of the property and a large garden shed completes the rear of the property.

Important features to note in this property are that it has oil fired central heating, it has PVC double glazed windows and doors throughout, it comes with a C3 energy rating, mature lawns that are not overlooked, an outdoor tap, and is generally in excellent condition both inside and outside.

Special features included in the sale are: carpet, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, large garden shed and all appliances.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Gary Corroon, SHERRY FITZGERALD DAVITT & DAVITT to make your viewing appointment today. Telephone Gary on: +353 44 934 0000, or by email on:gcorroon@sfdd.ie