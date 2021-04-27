Success for Castlepollard student in European Youth Award

There was great excitement in Castlepollard and Fore on Friday, 16th of April when Patrick D’Arcy, a Leaving Cert student at Castlepollard Community College was announced as a winner of a European Youth Award at the Virtual YouthStart European Awards held in Vienna, Austria.

Patrick was part of the Foróige Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship programme that participated in the Virtual YouthStart European Awards and it was a day of celebrations as three young people from Foróige in Ireland were announced European winners in each of the three categories.

Patrick was announced the overall first place winner in the category for ‘Best Idea’ for a business, with his project ‘The Wide Awake’.