Sunshine celebrations for Clonmellon Farmers Market’s first anniversary

Last weekend at Clonmellon Farmers Market (CFM) was extra special for the organisers, Clonmellon Community Council (CCC), because it marked the first anniversary of the event which has proved to be one of the real local successes of the pandemic. CCC also organised a free raffle and published a memento recipe book to mark the occasion.

And not surprising the occasion also was also marked by the visits of a number of local public representatives, including Johnny Guirke TD. But again it was the wide selection of traders that had attracted the huge numbers of shoppers.