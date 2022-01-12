Superintendent Alan Murray to retire

By Claire Corrigan

Well-respected Superintendent Alan Murray is set to retire this year and members of the Joint Policing Committee took the opportunity to praise him for his tireless efforts and focused, no nonsense approach to keeping Mulllingar safe for all it’s citizens.

County Manager, Pat Gallagher, said that on behalf of the executive in the council, he wanted to acknowledge the huge contribution that Superintendent Murray has made to policing in the county, particularly in the Mullingar district saying he has been “a great assistance to WCC in all the different facets in which we engage with the Gardai.”