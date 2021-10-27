Superior Plunkett’s crowned Intermediate Hurling Champions after wonderful display

St. Oliver Plunkett’s: 1-18

Ringtown: 1-11

By Paul O’Donovan

St Oliver Plunkett’s are on the way back. That was the clear message last Saturday afternoon in TEG Cusack Park, as the Mullingar side outclassed Ringtown to claim the Westmeath Intermediate Hurling Championship title in style.

The margin at the end may have been seven points but even the die hard Ringtown supporters will agree that Plunkett’s were far superior in every area of the field.

The Mullingar side were hungrier, far more determined and sharper than their north Westmeath opponents. Once Ross Corroon fired in a seventh minute goal there was no stopping the Robinstown based side. Ciaran McKenna’s side led by nine points, 1-8 to 0-2 after 20 minutes, although Ringtown had cut that back to five by the half time break, 1-11 to 1-6.