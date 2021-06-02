Surprises at every twist and turn in this three bedroom home!

Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Detached

Ardmore Road,

Mullingar,N91 K7D9

Asking Price: €435,000

Description

Located on the much sought-after Ardmore road, this spacious and elegant home offers privacy with ease of access to all amenities offered by Mullingar. This bungalow, with excellent décor, is maintained to a very high spec throughout. It is an ideal family home, with the converted attic a bonus location, especially for young teenagers.

The property has a south facing rear garden and patio area – perfect for sunny outdoor afternoon dining. Access to the property is gained through a walled entrance with tarmac drive offering ample parking.

The property is quite close to the new Curraghmore school and within easy access to the town centre and the N4/N52 motorways.

Indoors

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with a spiral staircase to the first floor. The tiled entrance floor gives access to the living room, which has an open fireplace with marble surround, bay window and carpet flooring. Adjacent to that is a TV room with timber flooring, a solid fuel stove, and patio doors, which open out to the large south facing conservatory.

The bright, natural light filled conservatory has tiled floors, a timber ceiling and an oil fuel stove.

The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage and open plan with the dining area. Off the kitchen is a utility room and a guest WC.

A hallway with a tiled floor leads to the three ground floor bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes. The bathroom consists of a fully tiled three-piece suite with shower.

The first floor consists of developed attic space currently used as two bedrooms, bathroom, office space and storage.

Outdoors

The property benefits from a detached garage with attached utility storage, both with electricity supply. It comes with a duel gated side entrance and has beautiful stone front walls which compliments the secludedness of this building.

Extras

Included in the sale are; carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures, fittings and the cooker.

This private and secure property, which is not overlooked to the rear, is surrounded by mature trees and shrubbery. It is close to the beautiful Royal Canal walkway, and to Millmount shopping centre as well as being walking distance to the nearby Park hotel, a Montessori creche and other schools in the area.

Early viewing is recommended for this property. Contact Gary Corroon

SHERRY FITZGERALD DAVITT & DAVITT in Mullingar today to book your viewing slot. Telephone: +353 44 934 0000 / Email: gcorroon@sfdd.ie .