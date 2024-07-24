Thursday, July 25, 2024
Take me to…Kinnegad! Hozier stops by Supermacs

By Topic.ie
Hozier with Supermacs staff at Kinnegad Plaza

Irish star, Hozier, surprised those eating their burger and chips in Kinnegad Plaza, when the Grammy winner popped in for a meal on Friday, 19 July.

The ‘Too Sweet’ and ‘Take Me To Church’ singer-songwriter was served by starstruck staff at the Supermacs branch, and was only too happy to pose for a photo with all the employees.

A social media post by Supermacs said: “Take me to church, or better yet to the Kinnegad Plaza!

“We were delighted to host Irish legend, Hozier, for a quick stop yesterday. Thanks for visiting!”

