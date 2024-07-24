Take me to…Kinnegad! Hozier stops by Supermacs

Irish star, Hozier, surprised those eating their burger and chips in Kinnegad Plaza, when the Grammy winner popped in for a meal on Friday, 19 July.

The ‘Too Sweet’ and ‘Take Me To Church’ singer-songwriter was served by starstruck staff at the Supermacs branch, and was only too happy to pose for a photo with all the employees.

A social media post by Supermacs said: “Take me to church, or better yet to the Kinnegad Plaza!

“We were delighted to host Irish legend, Hozier, for a quick stop yesterday. Thanks for visiting!”