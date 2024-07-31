Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Tánaiste leads tributes to local Congo veterans

By Topic.ie
Back row, Left to Right: John Burke (National Secretary IUNVA), Derek Judge (National Chairman IUNVA ), Congo veterans Brendan Battle, Patrick McEntee, Joe Boyce, Ollie McDermott, Christy Doran, James Reilly, Charlie Matthews and Major General Kieran Brennan, Honorary President IUNVA. Front row, Left to Right: Congo veterans Peter Lonican, Tom Gunn, Peter Creevy, Mick Devaney, Jim Doherty and Billy Keane.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the withdrawal of Irish troops from the Congo Crisis in 1964, Certificates of Appreciation were presented to local veterans of the ONUC (United Nations Operation in the Congo) peacekeeping operation at Mullingar Community Centre last Saturday afternoon, 20 July.

The peacekeeping operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was established in 1960, with Ireland providing troops to assist in this mission. It was the first armed support mission undertaken by the Irish Defence Forces.

