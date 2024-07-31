Tánaiste leads tributes to local Congo veterans

To mark the 60th anniversary of the withdrawal of Irish troops from the Congo Crisis in 1964, Certificates of Appreciation were presented to local veterans of the ONUC (United Nations Operation in the Congo) peacekeeping operation at Mullingar Community Centre last Saturday afternoon, 20 July.

The peacekeeping operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was established in 1960, with Ireland providing troops to assist in this mission. It was the first armed support mission undertaken by the Irish Defence Forces.