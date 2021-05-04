The Big Reveal – Jack & Jill Foundation Art Sale is a sell out raising €188k

This year’s Jack & Jill Foundation Incognito Art Sale collection featured a who’s who of the art world, with works from over 1,200 artists including Robert Ballagh, Peter Curling, Maser, Una Sealy, Helen Steele and Vincent Devine to name but a few. The collection also included celebrity names including U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe and comedians Tommy Tiernan and Jason Byrne.

Local artist Déirdre Orme has been involved in the Incognito fundraising initiative since its inception in 2017. Déirdre was delighted to hear that the fundraising art sale #Incognito21 had raised over €188,000 for vital nursing care, as she explained the inspiration behind her work.

“I am more than happy to have contributed three pieces of artwork to the Jack and Jill foundation. My paintings are layered acrylics and all take inspiration from our heritage and island’s magical ancient landscape. I have been blessed to have spent time working on film sets and tour guiding on the most amazing sites.