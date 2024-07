The Blizzards’ Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin is set to embark on an exhaustive cycle and hike, entitled ‘The Rising,’ to raise funds for the award-winning youth mental health charity, ‘A Lust For Life.’

Bressie’s September expedition includes a strenuous six-day, 110km cycle from Limerick to Killarney, from there he will climb up to Ireland’s highest peak, Carrauntoohill. The Kerry mountain reaches a height of 1,038 metres.