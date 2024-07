There was deep sadness throughout the GAA world following the announcement of the death of John O’Mahony on Sunday last following an illness. He was aged 71. O’Mahony, from Mayo, was a school teacher and later became a TD.

He won an All-Ireland minor medal with Mayo and managed Mayo, Leitrim and Galway with distinction. In 994 he secured a first Connaught title for Leitrim since 1927 and then led Galway to their first Sam Maguire in 32 years in 1998, winning again with Galway in 2001.