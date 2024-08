By Paul O’Donovan

The Downs maintained their one hundred per cent record and registered their third successive win when they overcame struggling Shandonagh by 12 points in this very one-sided Senior Football Championship game played in Killucan GAA grounds on Saturday evening last.

The Downs came into this game on the back of two good victories over Moate and St Malachy’s, while Shandonagh were still seeking their first points having lost heavily to Mullingar Shamrocks and Killucan.