By Paul O’Donovan

Two first half goals in the space of a minute helped The Downs record a seven-point victory over St Malachy’s in this Senior Football Championship round two game played in TEG Cusack Park last Sunday evening.

The Downs were actually trailing by a point when they scored goals in the 23rd and 24th minutes to move into a 2-3 to 0-4 lead. By half time the Black and Ambers had increased their lead to six, 2-6 to 0-6.