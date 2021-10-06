The Last Post: Popular Killucan Post Mistress bows out

For the past 150 years and longer, the people of Killucan and Rathwire have enjoyed the benefits of a local Post Office and Friday last, 1 October, was an emotional one for many locals with the local Post Mistress, Margaret Mulligan retiring after so many years of dedicated service.

As our old photo shows, the original Killucan Post Office was in a different building and location, but Mulligans have run the post office service in the present building close to the junction of the Raharney Road in Killucan for a century, and Johnny Mulligan’s family provided the service and ran a shop before Margaret and Johnny took over.

The only consolation for people from Killucan and Rathwire is that they are not losing the local Post Office, as has happened in so many other villages and small towns, and it is set to continue into the future, despite a significant change – in that for the first time, the new Post Office is located at The Hill, at the upper end of Rathwire. The two locations are about a kilometre apart.