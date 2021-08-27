The next step in your career starts here!

It’s that time of year again when we provide up to date information on classes and courses available for students and those wishing to return to education in the Midlands. This feature is also aimed at those looking for a career change, as well as highlighting third level opportunities within easy reach of residents in the Midlands.

Many of you will be anxiously awaiting your Leaving Cert results on Friday, 03 September, thinking that you can’t take a decision on moving forward with your life until you know how you got on in ‘the leaving”. While that may be the case for many students, those who are unsure of what path to follow should read through this feature carefully and be aware that there are plenty of options out there to allow you to progress in life without going into full time third level education. Accredited training courses, apprenticeships and online studies are all possible avenues open to you.

OPTIONS

All our advertisers in this feature are happy to be in a position to help students, mature students and those looking for a change in career. They look forward to more face to face interaction this year, as the restrictions for the last year and a half has meant that the majority of classes shifted to online. While there are a large range of online opportunities still available, there are quite a number of daytime and evening in-person courses on offer. Athlone Training Centre, advertisers on this page, have a large number of courses on offer and have a very informative website www.athlonetrainingcentre.ie that can answer many questions you may have. However, if you see an opportunity on these pages that interests you, don’t be shy to make contact with any of our advertisers.

COST

Don’t let cost be a factor in determining what you do next with your life. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” – that’s how you should approach taking the next step in your life.

There are many ways to fund your future and so long as you are willing to put in some effort yourself towards reaching your goals, your efforts will generally be rewarded.

Nowadays, there are plenty of jobs on offer in the marketplace, part-time work, weekend work, seasonal work – the newspapers and online employment agencies are constantly advertising for staff so you’ll probably find a job easy enough to sustain at least some of your costs. Once you have your own hard earned salary, it offers you an independence and drives you on to make the best of yourself.

Keeping costs to a minimum is always advisable so it’s useful to make sure you don’t incur unnecessary transport or rent costs by attending courses far away from where you live; be sure to check locally to see if the same choices are available. While living at home may not suit your “student” lifestyle, it certainly helps keep costs to a minimum. So long as your family are in agreement and you ideally offer some amount for weekly housekeeping, you’ll be making the biggest saving by living at home for as long as you can.

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul are also a great help in times of need and as you can see from the advert on this page, they also extend help to third level education students or those on approved training courses. Don’t be afraid to make contact with them if you feel you are in need.

DON”T STRESS

We know, it’s easy to say “don’t stress” but try your best not to worry or stress about what the future holds. Each of us in our own unique way makes a difference to the world and to the lives of others, no matter what position we hold in life. Worrying and stress are known to be the main cause of ill health and so try your best to be positive and take one day at a time. You’ll always find a job that suits you if you settle your mind and content yourself with the golden opportunities that come your way. Don’t be afraid to ask for help from family and friends if you feel you need it. Believe that your future is bright.

Further Your Education at Moate Business College

Moate Business College (MBC) is one of the largest colleges of further education in the Midlands region, catering for over 400 full time students. With thirty years of experience, the college has an excellent reputation for providing learning opportunities that support students to develop their skills and talents, enabling progression to higher education or employment. MBC provides seventeen full time courses divided into three departments of study – Business and IT, Art and Sport, in addition to Healthcare and Social Studies.

ALL ARE WELCOME

Learners with a wide variety of needs are catered for – from those leaving secondary school who wish to prepare for third level, to those training or up-skilling for employment and for those who are returning to education after a break. Students of all ages, nationalities and abilities are welcome at MBC. Courses are delivered by an enthusiastic team, dedicated to the highest standards of teaching and learning. The friendly, innovative, supportive and welcoming atmosphere in Moate Business College will ensure that your time with us will be both enjoyable and fulfilling.

GRANTS AND SUPPORT

Students may apply for a Susi grant while studying in further education and learning support is available for those who require it, enabling all to achieve to their highest potential.

The opportunity to repeat Leaving Certificate Maths is also possible, should students need to do so. Work placements and field trips are an integral part of our programmes, providing students with an invaluable chance to gain practical experience. Moate Business College is also involved in the EU Erasmus + programme which enables students to carry out their work placement in other European countries. The college provides a student-focused career advice service, supporting students in their career planning for the future, and provides workshops, career talks and guest speakers from industry and third level institutions.

MATURE STUDENTS

MBC supports students in bridging the gap between their Leaving Certificate and third level. Students wishing to up-skill or who wish to return to education as a mature student will also benefit greatly by the qualifications and experience offered to them through further education. MBC has long-standing educational links with third level colleges in Ireland and in the UK, and has a number of excellent bilateral arrangements with colleges and employers, enhancing employment opportunities for all students.

Aromaflex Universal Reflexology Academy (A.U.R.A.)

Britta Stewart Dolan of Aromaflex Universal Reflexology Academy (A.U.R.A.), Beechlawns, Mullingar has celebrated 30 years in business with her practice in Aromaflex and expanded her training section of bringing complementary therapies and advanced techniques to others to train and develop as therapists.

ITEC Courses are run through A.U.R.A., which is internationally recognised for these courses. With the opportunity to learn through online /blended learning, Britta has made it her goal to develop and bring these courses to fruition in a time such as this, so students can themselves offer ways for improving health with physical and holistic ways through plant based aromatherapy, relaxing reflexology and through diet and nutrition. As well as online / blended learning, Britta’s training school allows students to learn in a relaxed atmosphere with individual attention.

Britta herself received awards in 2000 (Young Business Women Regional Finalist) and again in 2007 (Regional Finalist in Westmeath County Enterprise Award).

A.U.R.A. offers Diploma Practitioner Courses in Anatomy and Physiology and Pathology, Reflexology, Aromatherapy and Diet & Nutrition.

Achieved over 12 monthly in-depth classes, the courses are accredited through ITEC /VTCT.

Aromaflex still promises the quality of care and technique to all her clients. Contact Britta for more details on www.auracourses.ie or telephone: 044 934 5607.

DECOTEK AUTOMOTIVE APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMME

Decotek Automotive in Collinstown pride themselves in employing over 300 people in the Midlands, specialising in producing decorative trims for many prestigious car brands in the world. They are one of the growing number of companies who recognise the importance of offering apprenticeship courses, enabling their world class standards to continue as their workforce grows.

Apprenticeships in general offer you the benefit of learning a skill or trade to equip you for a future more suited to your liking. Learning a trade through college is one thing but as an apprentice, you receive on the job training meaning any queries you have or problems that arise can be dealt with there and then via your assigned supervisor – no need to wait for replies. You’re given regular reviews to ensure that you are well supported and that you are progressing in the job at the right pace.

Throughout the duration of most apprenticeship programmes, you receive payment from your employer and receive many of the benefits of employment, the same as your co-workers, such as holiday entitlements, which are a great bonus.

As most apprenticeship programmes are structured to have both on the job and college training, you can still get to experience student life but without accumulating some of the debt that can be associated with third level education. Many apprentices climb through the ranks in their chosen field quite easily as they are doing something they enjoy. Along with comprehensive training, you also gain a qualification with an accredited awarding body, many of which hold world-wide recognition.

Check out the Decotek Automotive advert on this page and consider applying for one of their apprenticeship opportunities, either as a toolmaker or a fitter. Send your CV to careers@decotek.com along with any questions you may have about the apprenticeship courses on offer.

Back to Education with LWETB: Learning for life

LWETB’s Further Education Centre in Marlinstown, Mullingar offers part-time classes and accredited courses in a wide range of subjects, from getting started at QQI Level 1 up to QQI Level 4. The Back to Education (BTEI) programme is for adults who would like to return to education or learn new skills that will prepare them for the workforce. Our courses are designed to provide flexible options that enable learners to combine family and work with learning.

BTEI courses on offer include:

QQI Level 3 Certificate in Employability Skills

Suitable for people interested in preparing for the workforce.

Subjects include: Career preparation, Personal Effectiveness, Computers and Retail Knowledge.

QQI Level 3 Certificate in General Learning with a Creative Focus

Ideal for people interested in developing creative skills.

Subjects include: mosaic art, drawing and music appreciation.

QQI Level 3 Certificate in General Learning with a Focus on Hairdressing

Ideal for people planning a career in hairdressing.

Subjects include: Blow Drying Hair, Basin Skills, Roller Setting and Personal Care & Presentation.

QQI Level 4 Certificate in Horticulture

Suitable for people planning a career in horticulture.

Subjects include: Growing Vegetables, Plant Identification, Establishing Trees and Shrubs and Plant Propagation.

For entry you need to complete a short written exercise and an informal interview.

Progression routes: QQI Level 4 & Level 5 programmes at the VTOS Centre in O’Growney Drive, Mullingar, such as General Learning with ICDL, Business Administration or Art & Design Portfolio Preparation Course. QQI Level 5 Hairdressing or QQI Level 5 Horticulture Programme at Belvedere, Mullingar.

For more information contact: Tricia Eggington on 086 832 0649 or at adultliteracynorth@lwetb.ie