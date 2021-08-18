The perfect home for first-time buyers in sought after location

Asking Price €149,950

24 The Gables

Lakepoint, Mullingar

N91 NV07

This impressively decorated and maintained, two-bed top floor apartment is an ideal investment for anyone to make, but in particular, professionals who may want the comfort of working from home while not being far away from the buzz of the town or city.

Bright, spacious and ideally situated in a prime location in Lakepoint, close to Mullingar town centre, the property features a balcony, PVC double glazed windows and doors, easy access to N4 and N52 and gas fired central heating.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with laminate timber flooring, leading to the living room, also with laminate timber flooring. These floors were laid just a year ago. There is a feature wall inset electric fireplace, which affords a cosy light and heat in the living room. Double French patio doors leads to the balcony, which is large enough for dining out on. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage and fitted appliances.

The entrance hallway also gives access to the two bedrooms, both with laminate timber flooring, built in wardrobes and the master bedroom comes en-suite.

One of the rooms is currently used as a comfortable work from home office.

The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite with tiled splash backs and fitted shower. Being on the top floor, you also have a private attic. There is ample parking in the area, which is walking distance to Mullingar town. Lakepoint is right beside the cinema, cafe, large high street stores, St. Loman’s GAA Pitch as well as medical centres and schools. Maintenance fees amount to a total of €1,300 per annum. Included in the sale are all appliances, fittings and fixtures, light fittings, curtains and blinds.

Viewing is highly recommended for No. 24, The Gables, Lakepoint.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on : 044 934 0000.