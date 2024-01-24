The UN Mortar Troupe made in Mullingar

In 1968, the 11th infantry of the United Nations peacekeeping force departed from Ireland to serve in Cyprus.

They were entering a decades-old conflict known as ‘The Cyprus Problem’ between the country’s population of Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The conflict arose when Greek Cypriots revolted against British occupying forces in 1955.

It came to an end in August 1960 when Cyprus was made a republic but the violence continued between Greek and Turkish communities. A Greek military coup tried to unite the island with mainland Greece in 1974 but the Turks responded by invading Greek territory. This led to the division of the island between Turkish Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus which remains today.