Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

The UN Mortar Troupe made in Mullingar

By marketing

In 1968, the 11th infantry of the United Nations peacekeeping force departed from Ireland to serve in Cyprus.

They were entering a decades-old conflict known as ‘The Cyprus Problem’ between the country’s population of Greek and Turkish Cypriots. The conflict arose when Greek Cypriots revolted against British occupying forces in 1955.

It came to an end in August 1960 when Cyprus was made a republic but the violence continued between Greek and Turkish communities. A Greek military coup tried to unite the island with mainland Greece in 1974 but the Turks responded by invading Greek territory. This led to the division of the island between Turkish Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus which remains today.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Marie Corbett retires after 37 years of service
Next article
Jason Keelan: ‘No permission needed to build for Dessie but room to improve’

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers