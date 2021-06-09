“These games will make us stronger,” says Doyle

By Admin
Tommy Doyle of Westmeath gets the sliotar away as Michael Breene of Tipperary tries to hook during last Sunday’s Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A game in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

By Paul O’Donovan

After suffering a heavy defeat to Tipperary last Sunday the Westmeath senior hurlers will end up playing a relegation match against Laois to see who stays in Division 1 next year.

After four defeats in a row Westmeath will take on All-Ireland champions Limerick this Sunday in Mullingar in their last league game in Division 1 this year.

It would be enough for many teams to give up, throw in the towel and surrender, but not Westmeath. It is the exact opposite. The players are relishing these games and looking forward to every challenge, no matter how tough it is as Tommy Doyle explained after last Sunday’s game.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleFamily home in much sought-after location with ample space front and back for family fun
Next articleIrish National Invincible Michael Fagan commemorated in Collinstown

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021