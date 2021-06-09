“These games will make us stronger,” says Doyle

By Paul O’Donovan

After suffering a heavy defeat to Tipperary last Sunday the Westmeath senior hurlers will end up playing a relegation match against Laois to see who stays in Division 1 next year.

After four defeats in a row Westmeath will take on All-Ireland champions Limerick this Sunday in Mullingar in their last league game in Division 1 this year.

It would be enough for many teams to give up, throw in the towel and surrender, but not Westmeath. It is the exact opposite. The players are relishing these games and looking forward to every challenge, no matter how tough it is as Tommy Doyle explained after last Sunday’s game.