This Four Bed Detatched property is the ideal family home

Detached homes are hard to come by and those in walk-in condition are an even harder find. This impressive four-bedroom detached residence with exceptional décor and many extra features is presented to the market offering ample space, with a garage ready to convert, for a growing family.

The property is located next to the R394, offering easy access to the N4 and N52 motorways. The property is in a family friendly area.

It is walking distance to schools, shops, supermarket, medical facilities and a restaurant with the local train station under one kilometer away. Did we miss anything?!

Coming to the market with an asking price of €214,950, the accommodation which is located in the popular and family friendly, Ardilaun Heights is surrounded by a mature garden and the rear garden oozes family lifestyle with it’s practical outdoor wooden patio, making the perfect space for summer BBQs and outdoor summer dining.

Number 57, Ardilaun has also recently had new windows installed throughout and comes fitted with an alarm. Inside, on entrance is a tiled hall leading to the living room with solid timber floor and inset stove with back boiler.

An archway leading to the impressively fitted kitchen/dining area, with floor tiling and double doors to the rear patio means the house is practically ready to move in to. Off the kitchen is a utility room with extra storage units. The ground floor is completed by a guest wc and a garage, ready to convert to a bedroom, a work from home office or a TV room. Your choice!

The first floor consists of a landing with carpet flooring, giving access to the four bedrooms, all with carpet flooring and the master comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is complete with wall and floor tiling. A spacious hot-press completes the upstairs space.

The exterior of the property is exceptionally well maintained with concrete driveway offering ample parking, easy maintenance lawns to the front, pedestrian wooden gated side entrance leading to the rear with an entertainer’s decking area. A garden shed completes the outdoor storage area.

This home located in quiet cul de sac, is ready for immediate occupation.

Please telephone Gary on 087 794 4115, their Mullingar office 044 934 0000 – Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5.30hrs. To see the full listing click here.