This four bed two-storey makes working from home a breeze

Every family living in lockdown knows that the best routes to good health and well-being are access to the countryside, vast open space or a decent garden where the children can amuse themselves and open air living is at a maximum.

We give you Ivy House.. a large four bedroom family home sitting on an expansive, elevated site, in excellent condition and offering the best of the Midlands country air!

Not only is there huge potential in this home itself, but attached to this Clara located home is an ideal home office or work space (9.968 x 5.743m) – fitted with part tiled floor and part timber flooring making working from home an easy arrangement. Equally this space would also suit a home business of some kind with the garage/workshop attached.

On arrival at Ivy House, externally, you are lead up to the house by a winding gravel driveway which is nestled behind a lovely stone wall and timber gates providing ample privacy while additional mature trees and hedging add to the seclusion.

Once inside, you are hit with the bright and spacious living space this property has to offer. The potential new home owner will be gaining for themselves a property that offers a blank canvas in it’s decor and offers the opportunity to put your own taste on it’s interior design.

Furthermore, this home benefits from a brand new kitchen and new bathroom while the sitting room, sun room, dining room, office, shower room, four bedrooms and family bathroom are all of a generous size and have been very well cared for by the current owners.

Each of the four bedrooms come with timber flooring while three of the four have fitted wardrobes. Many of the rooms in this C1 BER rated home, have dual aspect windows allowing light flood the space. This home is in walk in condition for the favoured owner and with the spacious grounds and prime location, viewing is highly recommended.

With an asking price of €249,950 the new home owner will find themselves living just a 10 min walk to Clara town, a bustling Midlands town which offers many job opportunities in manufacturing, retail, services and numerous other amenities and services also. Meanwhile, Tullamore is located a mere 15 minute drive away and Athlone and Mullingar can both be reached in 30 minutes.

To see for yourself all that this home has to offer Mark Conroy of Mark Charles Properties can be contacted on 057 936 0747 or to see the full listing click here.