‘This is a dream come true’: Niall Horan plays sold out Madison Square Garden twice

By Diarmuid Sherry

Mullingar’s superstar, Niall Horan played two gigs in one of the world’s most iconic arenas this week.

Last week, the former One Direction star performed in Madison Square Garden, New York, home of the New York Knicks basketball team, New York Rangers ice hockey team, and the site of the first Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier contest.

Niall performed hits such as ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ and ‘Slow Hands’ to sold out audiences as part of his his worldwide tour labelled ‘The Show.’

An openly emotional Niall proudly raised the Irish flag at the concert and told the crowd: “I don’t know how I’m going to do this show. Thank you so much! This is a dream come true. Two sold out nights at Madison Square garden is unbelievable.

“This is absolutely insane. I can’t thank you enough for what you have done for the last fourteen years.

“I am so thankful and grateful to be sat behind a piano at the world’s most famous arena.”