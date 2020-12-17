“This Sunday will be very different from 2011,” says Carol Finch

By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath manager Sean Finnegan is delighted to have two experienced coaches on board as Westmeath head into this Sunday’s All-Ireland Intermediate Final against Meath.

Finnegan said “Our two coaches are Carol Finch and Tommy Carr. Both have massive experience. Carol actually played on the team in 2011. Carol has been heavily involved in football in Westmeath for many years and also with the Mullingar Shamrocks club”.

Carol, who has a tremendous drive and passion for Westmeath football re­called that magical win back in 2011 like it was yesterday, when she spoke to Topic.

“It was 2011. That was nine years ago. We drew with Cavan the first day and because the Junior All-Ireland went to a replay as well we all got back into Croke Park for the replay. It was brilliant. It was a very tough, hard won game but it was brilliant,” said Finch.

The Mullingar Shamrocks woman then recalled the various managers Westmeath had over that intervening nine year period.