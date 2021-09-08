Cosy and compact, this two-bedroom property could be yours!

Main Street, Kinnegad.

Two Bedroom Bungalow (terraced) with garden.

Asking Price: €160,000.

A compact, cosy bungalow on Kinnegad’s Main Street has come to the market and would make the perfect buy for a first time buyer or a professional individual. The two bedroom, one bathroom terraced house comes with a sizeable back garden, with sufficient enough space for growing your own vegetables or transforming the space into your dream flower garden.

The west facing property was built in 1998. It comes with oil heating and is located beside shops, church, schools and other essential amenities. Being in the centre of Kinnegad, there is very easy access to M4 and M6 motorway. A regular bus service is available to nearby towns such as Mullingar and the capital city of Dublin. The property has high speed broadband.

The property layout is : an entrance hall, a lounge / living room which has an open fireplace with stove, kitchen with fitted units, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and vanity units and a main bathroom with W.C., wash hand basin, bath and electric shower.

This home is expected to attract immediate interest as the location and competitive price are the main selling features. Contact Eddie King Auctioneers today to book your viewing slot, on telephone 044 9342 707.