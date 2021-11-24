Three bedroom Mullingar home within easy access to town and commuter roads

46 Newtown Lawns, Mullingar

Three bed – three bathroom semi-detached family home

Asking Price – €199,950

Ideally located on the Dublin side of Mullingar town, this three bed semi-detached family home is situated in the prime location of Newtown Lawns.

A large selection of amenities both social and essential, are within walking distance, including primary and post primary schools, shopping, restaurants, pubs and GAA clubs. The property is within easy access to the N4 motorway making commuting to Dublin and Sligo quick and easy.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of entrance hallway with solid timber flooring, leading to the living room with an open, cast iron fireplace and solid timber floors. Double doors lead to the dining area, which also has solid timber flooring. The kitchen is complete with a fully fitted kitchen with marble tiled floors and breakfast bar. Patio doors lead to the private back garden and patio area, which has ample space for outdoor summer dining. A guest WC completes the ground floor space. The first floor landing gives access to the attic, via inbuilt sitra stairs. All three bedrooms have built in wardrobes. The master bedroom has a fully tiled ensuite with an electric shower. The main family bathroom has a three-piece suite.

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a fine family home in a mature development within easy access to the town centre and N4 motorway.

Notable features of this property are the bright and spacious rooms, the perfect location in Mullingar town in a quiet cul de sac, ample parking space, patio area, PVC windows and doors, cast iron fireplace and the fact that shops are walking distance away.

Telephone SHERRY FITZGERALD DAVITT & DAVITT, on 044 934 0000, to book your viewing slot.