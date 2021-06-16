Three bedroom home with the best country life has to offer

Three Bedroom Detached Bungalow

Dalystown, Moyvore

Co. Westmeath, N91 RY73

Asking Price: €244,950

This impressive three bedroom property, situated on approx. 0.75 acres, offers you and your family the best country life has to offer without being too far away from the necessary schools and shops.

The high standard of finish and the location of the property is ideal for the growing family. You’re just a short distance from Lough Ennell, the historical Hill of Uisneach and close to the towns of Mullingar, Athlone, Tullamore and Longford, as well as being close to Ballymahon town and Ballymore village.

This secluded three bedroom detached bungalow is finished to a very high standard, inside and outside, with PVC double glazed windows and doors, mature gardens and shrubbery, ample parking, dual access, tarmac drive, sensor lights and cameras, a beautiful water fountain to the front, an outside tap and amazing panoramic views.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with tiled floor leading to the living room with feature cast iron fireplace and surround.

There is a spacious fully fitted kitchen with a solid fuel stove. The hallway with laminate flooring leads to the main family bathroom with three piece suite and fitted shower cubicle.

The accommodation is completed with the three bedrooms and the master en-suite.

The spacious detached garage has power points included and the property has it’s own septic tank and well water supply.

Included in the sale are curtains, blinds, light fittings, cooker/hob, fixtures and fittings, fridge, dishwasher and cooker and some furniture, making the property practically ready to move into.

Viewing is highly recommended for this charming country family home.

Call Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.