Three fined for out-of-season hedge-cutting in Westmeath

Three people were fined for out-of-season hedge-cutting in Westmeath last Friday, 26 March, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed.

The National Parks & Wildlife Service highlighted a recent successful prosecution for a breach under Section 40(1)(b) of the Wildlife Acts.

The case involved hedgerow cutting during the bird breeding season and was brought before Mullingar District Court.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage took a successful prosecution against a landowner at Greenpark House, Ballinea, and two contractors from Newry, Co. Down and Clonaslee, Co. Laois. All three defendants pleaded guilty.