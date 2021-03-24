Three GAA clubs to share Games Promotion Officer

Three GAA clubs in south Offaly are to share a GPO (Games Promotion Officer). Birr, Drumcullen and Seir Kieran GAA clubs announced simultaneously on social media last Thursday, March 18 that former Offaly camogie manager and current Offaly U20 hurling selector Adrian Clancy has been appointed as their full-time GPO.

Edenderry GAA was the first club in Offaly to appoint a GPO in September 2019 when Mairead Daly took up the role, while other clubs are expected to follow suit in the coming months by either appointing their own GPO or sharing one with nearby clubs. A GPO for 39 hours a week will cost a club €20,000, or €6,666 in this case, with the remainder of the costs to be covered by Offaly GAA and Leinster GAA.

Clancy is a well-known figure in Offaly hurling circles, having managed both his home club St Rynagh’s and Drumcullen in the recent past. Last year, he guided ‘The Sash’ to an Offaly SHC ‘B’ final which came with the added bonus of promotion to the top flight for 2021. The final against Kinnitty has yet to be played due to Covid-19 restrictions, with Clancy having since handed over the Drumcullen reins to fellow Offaly U20 selector Shane Hand.