Three-year garda investigation leads to historic legal first in Mullingar

Detective Garda Niall Stack, Superintendent Dermot Drea, Sergeant David Donnelly and Detective Garda Vincent Reynolds pictured outside Mullingar Criminal Court after the jury delivered guilty verdicts against two women for human trafficking last week – the gardaí spent three years building the case.

Two women who ran a prostitution ring from a base in Mullingar have been found guilty of human trafficking offences in what is believed to be the first conviction of its type in Ireland.

Alicia Edosa (44) and Edith Enoghaghase (31), from Nigeria, were each found guilty on two counts of trafficking women into Ireland on dates between September 2016 and June 2018 contrary to the Criminal Law (Human Trafficking) Act 2008, following a six-week jury trial at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court.

After a court hearing which lasted for six weeks, and an investigation by local Gardai which extended over three and a half years, the jury of ten men and two women found Edosa not guilty on two other counts of human trafficking.

