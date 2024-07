Mullingar-based Dolan’s Bar/ Mojo’s took home the award for Best Nightclub in the Republic of Ireland at The Great Irish Hospitality Awards 2024, which took place on Monday, 1 July.

The bar has been in the Dolan family since being built by musician brothers Joe and Ben in the 1970s. Mojo’s, named after Joe, was added just over 21 years ago, a precarious move according to Ben’s son and owner, Colin.