Top recognition for Ballinagore’s Shane King

In mid-April of this year, Topic highlighted the efforts of young Shane King, from Ballinagore, who is now a third year student in Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan. Shane en­tered the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) 2021 competition in which he had to produce and edit a three minute video report based on an environment topic, and send it to local audiences through different media outlets.

He went on to win the 1st prize in the Litter Less Campaign in the 11-14 year old YRE international competition, after winning at national level.

Over 454,000 students participated in the YRE programme this year, and they produced over 19,000 pieces of environmental journalism for national YRE competitions. Shane’s video report highlighted the issue of littering and was aptly entitled “Litter Less: Rural Ireland”.

He was given official recognition by Westmeath County Council at his school recently, when the County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Frankie Keena and Cllr. Liam McDaniel, Kilbeggan, the Mayor of Athlone-Moate Municipal District, visited the school, and presented him with an electronic tablet and a voucher on behalf of the Council’s Community Development and Environment sections.