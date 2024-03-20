Town Band clinch international prize after busy St Patrick’s Day

Mullingar Town Band won the Best Uniform Award at the International Marching Band Championship in Limerick on Monday, 18 March. “We have to say, either way, we are quite proud of our uniform. We worked hard this year, repairing, fitting and cleaning our uniforms to be ready for this weekend. We put a lot of effort into how we present ourselves at performances,” the group wrote on social media on Monday, 18 March.

“Our Band Director Emeritus, Hubie Magee, designed our uniform, inspired by the Book of Kells. Hence our marching band name….Celtic Crusaders!