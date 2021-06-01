Transformation of Canal heritage spot

By Claire Corrigan

There has been an incredible transformation recently at Coolnahay Lock House on the Royal Canal Greenway, half a dozen miles west of Mullingar.

Along with the new coffee stall facility, behind the building, offering refreshments and a snack, there’s nice seating for walkers and visitors, plus beautiful flowers, a gazebo, and even a tyre swing complementing what is already one of the most unique natural beauty spots in the county.

Of course the pièce de résistance is a beautifully revamped horse trailer, with coffee, tea and, as of last week, sweet treats including apple pie being sold.