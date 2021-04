By Paul O’Donovan

There was a tremendous response to Rachel Connell’s walking challenge in aid of Longford/Westmeath Down Syndrome. Rachel, who lives in Castlepollard, decided to take on the challenge of walking 63 kilometers during the month of March.

Rachel, who has Down Syndrome, was delighted to take part in the challenge and encouraged and supported by her mother Deirdre Clogher, she succeeded in reaching her goal of completing the 63 kilometers.