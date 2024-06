Tributes have been paid to the late Joan Leavy (née Curran), a much-loved former Mullingar Golf Club ladies captain, who passed away peacefully last Wednesday, 19 June, aged 102.

Born in Gainstown, on 1 April, 1922, Joan had a passion for golf and was a longtime member of Mullingar Golf Club, continuing to play well into her nineties. She was the ladies captain of Mullingar Golf Club in 1976 and the Lady President from 1981 until 1983.