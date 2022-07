The Irish rugby team recorded one of the greatest moments in Irish sport on Saturday last and Westmeath man Robbie Henshaw was at the heart of the historic test series victory against the All-Blacks in New Zealand.

The former Buccaneers player put in a series of his trademark big hits throughout the game and also touched down for Ireland’s third of four tries in the 32-22 victory, which secured a 2-1 match series win.