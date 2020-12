Shop owners in Mullingar have found themselves dealing with with the added worry of theft this Christmas, with some shoppers turning out to be people intent on leaving the premises without paying for what they bring with them.

Gardaí in Mullingar told Topic this week that in the space of the past week alone they were informed and are investiging twelve thefts from various shops in the town, including Aldi, Buckleys, Eurospar, Dealz, DID, Dunnes Stores and Lidl.