Twenty years since Westmeath football’s finest honour

By Topic.ie
Westmeath captain David O’Shaughnessy raises the Delaney Cup after Westmeath had won their first ever Leinster Senior Football Championship in 2004, with Paddy Flanagan (RIP) on right, alongside Westmeath footballers Dessie Dolan and John Keane.

By Randal Scally
On 24 July 2004, the Westmeath senior football team won their first, and to date, only Leinster Senior Football title when they defeated Laois by 0-12 to 0-10 in Croke Park. This week marks the 20th anniversary since that famous win.

Saturday 24 July, 2004 remains the greatest day in the history of Westmeath football – the day a success-starved county was crowned Leinster senior football champions for the first and, to date, only time. No longer could the Lake County be grouped amongst the sides that failed to win a provincial title (Wicklow and Fermanagh still hold this dubious honour). None of us will ever forget the summer of 2004, the summer when a long-held dream finally became a reality.

