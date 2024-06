Inver in Tyrrellspass will donate one cent for every litre of heating fuel sold to St Anne’s National School until 31 May, 2025. Jamie Farrell, the owner of the service station and associated Costcutter, launched the new initiative on 1 May 2024, and hopes to support the youth of Tyrrellspass by giving back to St Anne’s.

“The main reason we’re doing it is that if we can’t back the youth that’s coming behind us, what’s the point of any of it?” he told Topic.